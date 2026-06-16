Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 100.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 142.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Samsara to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $946,764.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 153,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,799,433.60. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $970,038.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,217.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,976,173 shares of company stock valued at $155,523,670. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.16, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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