Langdon Equity Partners Invests $16.97 Million in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Langdon Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,965,000. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group accounts for about 8.7% of Langdon Equity Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Langdon Equity Partners owned 0.75% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 840.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,516.70. This represents a 14.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 8.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Texas Capital raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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