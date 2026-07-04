Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $386.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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