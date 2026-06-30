Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $68.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $68,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4%

Chubb stock opened at $342.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $325.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. HSBC raised their price objective on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $349.10.

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Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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