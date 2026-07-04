Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $1.28 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,819 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $728.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.93 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $892.56 and its 200 day moving average is $683.79.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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