Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,048 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 104,099 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $28,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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