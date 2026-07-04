Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 3,440 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $364.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $575.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $336.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.96.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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