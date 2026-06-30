Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 44,331 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,726 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 44,331 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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