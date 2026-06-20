Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. McDonald's accounts for about 1.3% of Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average is $305.80. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here