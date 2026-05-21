Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Target were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,937 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 3.4%

Target stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Target from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

More Target News

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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