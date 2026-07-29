Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,509 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 209,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Zacks Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LVS opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 133.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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