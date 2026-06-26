Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,999 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 743,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $16,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,490 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,129.91. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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