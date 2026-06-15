Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,655 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 230,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $80,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after buying an additional 3,885,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $337,068,000 after buying an additional 1,834,440 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $85,714,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $144.53 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,129.91. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

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Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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