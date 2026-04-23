Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,860 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 52,040 shares during the quarter. Integer makes up about 0.9% of Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc.'s holdings in Integer were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 293.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 210.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Integer by 861.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,385. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ITGR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.67. 210,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,568. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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