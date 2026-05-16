Lawood & Co. Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lawood & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Lawood & Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,210,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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