Lawood & Co. Takes $1.10 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lawood & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $474,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $306.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $821.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $300.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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