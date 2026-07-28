Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 506,366 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,050 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 506,366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of JFrog worth $80,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $99.22. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JFrog from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.90.

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Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $478,837.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,755,936.02. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 22,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,848,159.25. Following the transaction, the executive owned 706,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,321,504.55. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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