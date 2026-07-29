Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 18,670 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,227 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ferrari were worth $21,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings optimism: Analysts remain constructive on Ferrari’s premium product mix and resilient demand. The company has maintained its 2026 guidance and reported an order book extending toward the end of 2027, supporting confidence in upcoming results. The median recent analyst price target of $447 is above the stock’s reported trading level. Ferrari Shares Rise Ahead of Earnings on Analyst Optimism

Analysts remain constructive on Ferrari’s premium product mix and resilient demand. The company has maintained its 2026 guidance and reported an order book extending toward the end of 2027, supporting confidence in upcoming results. The median recent analyst price target of $447 is above the stock’s reported trading level. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback continues: Ferrari is executing the second €250 million tranche of its broader approximately €3.5 billion multi-year repurchase program, expected to run through 2030. Continued buybacks can support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. Ferrari N.V. Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari is executing the second €250 million tranche of its broader approximately €3.5 billion multi-year repurchase program, expected to run through 2030. Continued buybacks can support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Brand engagement remains high: Ferrari’s Corse Clienti track event at Road Atlanta highlights continued customer and enthusiast engagement, supporting the brand’s luxury positioning, though the direct financial impact is likely limited. Ferrari Corse Clienti Ignites Road Atlanta with Exclusive Track Spectacle

Ferrari’s Corse Clienti track event at Road Atlanta highlights continued customer and enthusiast engagement, supporting the brand’s luxury positioning, though the direct financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that an influencer sold two Ferraris to purchase Bitcoin are anecdotal and unlikely to materially affect Ferrari N.V.’s revenue or investment outlook. Influencer sells 2 Ferraris to buy Bitcoin dip

Reports that an influencer sold two Ferraris to purchase Bitcoin are anecdotal and unlikely to materially affect Ferrari N.V.’s revenue or investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Ferrari’s Formula 1 team reportedly missed a podium opportunity in Hungary. The result may weigh modestly on racing-related sentiment, but it is unlikely to change the company’s near-term financial outlook. Ferrari meltdown in Hungary

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $471.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $390.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $312.51 and a 1 year high of $509.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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