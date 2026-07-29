Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 316,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,222,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,697.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,666 shares of the company's stock worth $306,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,035,295 shares of the company's stock worth $433,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,659 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,822,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,545,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,349,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE PNFP opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $118 from $115 and reaffirmed a “Buy” rating. The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Benzinga analyst update

The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Director Robert A. McCabe Jr. purchased roughly $1.0 million of PNFP shares. The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. SEC insider transaction filing

The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results provided a favorable backdrop. Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. 2026 second-quarter earnings presentation

Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pinnacle declared its regular $0.50-per-share quarterly common-stock dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Pinnacle dividend announcement

payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $112 from $109 but maintained a “Neutral” rating. The increase reflects somewhat improved valuation expectations, although the rating indicates limited conviction that the shares will substantially outperform.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNFP

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 10,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,298.70. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 324,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,876.70. This trade represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report).

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