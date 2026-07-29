Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,026 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,118 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $42,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $735,389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,551,000 after buying an additional 704,316 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock worth $471,845,000 after buying an additional 568,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock worth $372,828,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,852 shares of the company's stock worth $462,352,000 after buying an additional 472,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5%

TTWO opened at $247.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $265.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total transaction of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,565.48. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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