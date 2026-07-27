Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 584,604 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $239,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 673,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after acquiring an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

TJX opened at $154.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.19 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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