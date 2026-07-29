Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,159 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,672,000 after acquiring an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2,515.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the company's stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 18,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify’s integration with Snapchat will enable real-time music sharing, potentially increasing song discovery, engagement and traffic to the Spotify platform. Snapchat introduces real-time music sharing through Spotify integration

Spotify’s integration with Snapchat will enable real-time music sharing, potentially increasing song discovery, engagement and traffic to the Spotify platform. Positive Sentiment: A Q2 preview from Seeking Alpha projects strong user growth and argues that Spotify shares are attractive after falling toward the lower end of their 52-week range. The view is supported by Spotify’s solid Q1 performance, including earnings that exceeded expectations, although Q2 guidance was weaker than anticipated. Spotify Q2 Preview: Expecting Strong User Growth, Shares Attractive

A Q2 preview from Seeking Alpha projects strong user growth and argues that Spotify shares are attractive after falling toward the lower end of their 52-week range. The view is supported by Spotify’s solid Q1 performance, including earnings that exceeded expectations, although Q2 guidance was weaker than anticipated. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained its Overweight rating and $680 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels despite trimming its forecasts.

KeyCorp maintained its rating and $680 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels despite trimming its forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Spotify’s Q2 earnings release is approaching, with consensus expectations calling for approximately $3.78 to $3.41 per share depending on the estimate set. Investors are likely focused on subscriber additions, advertising trends, margins and management’s outlook. Analysts note that Spotify lacks the typical combination of positive earnings revisions and a strong earnings-surprise trend that would signal a likely beat. Spotify Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Spotify’s Q2 earnings release is approaching, with consensus expectations calling for approximately $3.78 to $3.41 per share depending on the estimate set. Investors are likely focused on subscriber additions, advertising trends, margins and management’s outlook. Analysts note that Spotify lacks the typical combination of positive earnings revisions and a strong earnings-surprise trend that would signal a likely beat. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its EPS estimates for Q2 2026 to $3.78, Q3 to $4.03, Q4 to $4.92, FY2026 to $16.64 and FY2027 to $21.61. The cuts suggest more cautious expectations for Spotify’s near-term earnings momentum, even though the firm retained its bullish rating and target price.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total value of $2,613,954.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,582 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,480.52. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.72, for a total transaction of $8,973,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,826,314.24. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $630.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.5%

SPOT opened at $512.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.68. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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