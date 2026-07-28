Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,948 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 191,928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of General Motors worth $66,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $17,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded GM to Buy from Hold and lifted its price target to $99 from $90. The firm raised its 2026–2028 earnings estimates by roughly 6%, citing stronger confidence in GM’s earnings growth, free-cash-flow generation and operational improvements following the company’s second-quarter results. General Motors stock rises 3%: why the stock is a top pick for this analyst

from Hold and lifted its price target to $99 from $90. The firm raised its 2026–2028 earnings estimates by roughly 6%, citing stronger confidence in GM’s earnings growth, free-cash-flow generation and operational improvements following the company’s second-quarter results. Positive Sentiment: GM’s recent results showed earnings and revenue exceeding analyst expectations, with steady vehicle pricing and strong truck demand supporting the company’s decision to raise its full-year profit outlook. These trends reinforce the bullish case for near-term profitability. Forget Tesla: These 2 Earnings Reports Reveal Where the Auto Market Is Heading

GM’s recent results showed earnings and revenue exceeding analyst expectations, with steady vehicle pricing and strong truck demand supporting the company’s decision to raise its full-year profit outlook. These trends reinforce the bullish case for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: President Donald Trump promoted tariffs and reduced environmental regulation during a visit to a GM facility in Michigan, arguing that the policies are reviving U.S. auto manufacturing. The comments may support the investment narrative around domestic production, although tariff effects on GM’s costs and supply chain remain uncertain. Trump Touts Tariffs in Midterm Pitch to GM Workers in Michigan

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here