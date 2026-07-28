Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $100.71 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $100,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0%

EMR opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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