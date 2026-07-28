Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $100.97 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 316,634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $100,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $199.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 84.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.00.

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Trending Headlines about Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Philip Morris International Wins FDA Modified Risk Status For ZYN In The US

The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. The Sharpest Exchanges From PM's Earnings Call

Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. Negative Sentiment: PMI lowered its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time this year. The reduction was primarily tied to less favorable currency assumptions, but repeated guidance cuts remain a risk to earnings expectations and valuation. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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