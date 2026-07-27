Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $145.36 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,537 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 39,764 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of KB Financial Group worth $145,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KB. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,650 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,584 shares of the bank's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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KB Financial Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KB Financial Group this week:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $117.62 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Further Reading

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