Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Nathan's Famous, Inc. $NATH

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH - Free Report) by 559.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Nathan's Famous worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATH. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Nathan's Famous during the 1st quarter worth $5,435,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Nathan's Famous in the 1st quarter worth $4,313,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Nathan's Famous during the 1st quarter worth $3,022,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Nathan's Famous during the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nathan's Famous by 155.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,188 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nathan's Famous in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on NATH

Nathan's Famous Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Nathan's Famous stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a market cap of $403.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.29. Nathan's Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $113.86.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 179.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

Nathan's Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nathan's Famous's payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan's Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan's Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nathan's Famous, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nathan's Famous wasn't on the list.

While Nathan's Famous currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here