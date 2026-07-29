Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $19.25 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 93,768 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 , beating the $1.03 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $935 million also exceeded expectations. However, EPS declined from $1.33 a year earlier and revenue fell roughly 3% year over year. Skyworks Solutions Q3 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Skyworks reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of , beating the $1.03 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately also exceeded expectations. However, EPS declined from $1.33 a year earlier and revenue fell roughly 3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $1.27 , above the $1.23 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also cited continued momentum in automotive and data-center markets. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results and Qorvo combination update

Management issued fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of , above the $1.23 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also cited continued momentum in automotive and data-center markets. Positive Sentiment: Skyworks announced a new $2 billion share-repurchase authorization and a capital-allocation framework for the combined company, which could support shareholder returns. Skyworks capital allocation announcement

Skyworks announced a new and a capital-allocation framework for the combined company, which could support shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Skyworks and Qorvo announced the expected executive leadership team for their pending combination, signaling preparation for integration. Regulatory approvals are still in progress, so completion and execution risks remain. Skyworks and Qorvo expected leadership team

Skyworks and Qorvo announced the expected executive leadership team for their pending combination, signaling preparation for integration. Regulatory approvals are still in progress, so completion and execution risks remain. Negative Sentiment: The company expects to raise approximately $2 billion in acquisition debt financing. Investors may view the additional leverage and integration costs as risks, despite Skyworks’ currently low debt-to-equity ratio. Its declining year-over-year revenue and EPS also indicate that near-term operating growth remains uneven.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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