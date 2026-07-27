Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $194.66 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,075 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $194,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $582.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $412.55 and a 1 year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $624.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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