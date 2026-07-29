Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $20.70 Million Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.85.

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Incyte News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Incyte reported $1.67 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 37.7% year over year and above the $1.50 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.09 also surpassed the $2.20 consensus, while GAAP net income reached $585.6 million. Incyte earnings results

Incyte reported $1.67 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 37.7% year over year and above the $1.50 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $3.09 also surpassed the $2.20 consensus, while GAAP net income reached $585.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance. Total net sales guidance increased to $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion from $4.77 billion-$4.94 billion. The improved outlook reflects stronger expectations for Opzelura and the Hematology and Oncology portfolio. INCY Q2 earnings and guidance

Total net sales guidance increased to $5.13 billion-$5.26 billion from $4.77 billion-$4.94 billion. The improved outlook reflects stronger expectations for Opzelura and the Hematology and Oncology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Product growth broadened beyond Jakafi. Jakafi and Jakafi XR sales rose 7% to $817 million, while Opzelura sales surged 173% to $450 million and Hematology and Oncology sales increased 69% to $222 million. Management said growth from Jakafi, Opzelura, Niktimvo, Monjuvi and Zynyz supports a more diversified commercial business. Incyte is no longer a one-drug story

Jakafi and Jakafi XR sales rose 7% to $817 million, while Opzelura sales surged 173% to $450 million and Hematology and Oncology sales increased 69% to $222 million. Management said growth from Jakafi, Opzelura, Niktimvo, Monjuvi and Zynyz supports a more diversified commercial business. Positive Sentiment: A CMS-related Opzelura agreement boosted the outlook. Incyte expects the agreement to contribute approximately $300 million-$310 million to 2026 Opzelura sales, including a $246 million one-time, non-cash benefit recognized in the quarter. The company also expects 10 clinical readouts, including four registrational trials, during the second half of 2026. Incyte raises sales outlook

Incyte expects the agreement to contribute approximately $300 million-$310 million to 2026 Opzelura sales, including a $246 million one-time, non-cash benefit recognized in the quarter. The company also expects 10 clinical readouts, including four registrational trials, during the second half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Incyte discontinued an early-stage JAK inhibitor program to focus resources on next-generation pipeline candidates. This may improve strategic focus but removes one development opportunity. Incyte JAK inhibitor decision

Incyte discontinued an early-stage JAK inhibitor program to focus resources on next-generation pipeline candidates. This may improve strategic focus but removes one development opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Some risks remain after the rally. A Seeking Alpha contributor downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold following its substantial advance, and the median analyst price target of $105 is below recent trading levels. In addition, reported insider activity showed sales but no purchases over the past six months. Incyte rating downgrade

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $132.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.89. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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