Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $22.64 Million Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851,067 shares of the bank's stock after selling 7,656,003 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

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