Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,800 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 1,523,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group lowered PayPal from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $364,325 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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