Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $26.80 Million Stock Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,349 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 628,993 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of KANZHUN worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in KANZHUN by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KANZHUN Trading Up 0.6%

BZ opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.50. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KANZHUN presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report).

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