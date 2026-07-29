Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,624 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,151 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allison Transmission, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allison Transmission wasn't on the list.

While Allison Transmission currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here