Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $403.92 Million Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,859,902 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,130,941 shares during the period. SLB accounts for 0.7% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of SLB worth $403,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLB in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SLB in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.43 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. SLB's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SLB's payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. This represents a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SLB

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SLB from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SLB from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on SLB from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

See Also

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