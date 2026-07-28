Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $46.12 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,053 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Verisk Analytics worth $46,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $206.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.94 and a twelve month high of $300.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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