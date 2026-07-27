Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $530.19 Million Stock Holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,807,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 3,140,360 shares during the period. America Movil makes up 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of America Movil worth $530,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in America Movil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in America Movil by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in America Movil by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in America Movil during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of America Movil from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. New Street Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of America Movil in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.80 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America Movil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMX

America Movil Trading Up 0.1%

AMX stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. America Movil had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $0.3078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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