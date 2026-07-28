Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $75.18 Million Stock Holdings in NiCE $NICE

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,836 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 215,609 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of NiCE worth $75,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NiCE in the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in NiCE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NiCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in NiCE during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiCE presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NiCE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. NiCE has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $768.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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