Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $830.41 Million Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965,547 shares of the company's stock after selling 515,836 shares during the period. Ferrovial accounts for about 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Ferrovial worth $830,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,297,312,000 after buying an additional 10,016,475 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Ferrovial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,740,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,348,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,699,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,530 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,930,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Ferrovial by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,678,404 shares of the company's stock worth $625,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,276 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FER. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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