Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $88.17 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,176 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 36,202 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $88,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,542,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,432,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE MSI opened at $423.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $409.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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