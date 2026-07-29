Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 1,322.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,139 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 505,875 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $37,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is 67.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.58.

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Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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