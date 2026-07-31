Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NIQ Global Intelligence plc $NIQ

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,216 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NIQ Global Intelligence worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in NIQ Global Intelligence in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIQ Global Intelligence

In other NIQ Global Intelligence news, insider James M. Peck bought 118,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 424,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,077.69. This trade represents a 38.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

NIQ Global Intelligence Price Performance

Shares of NIQ opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. NIQ Global Intelligence plc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. NIQ Global Intelligence had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIQ Global Intelligence plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIQ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NIQ Global Intelligence from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIQ Global Intelligence currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIQ

NIQ Global Intelligence Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report).

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