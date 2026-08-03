Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Constellium SE $CSTM

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Constellium by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Constellium Trading Down 0.3%

CSTM opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Constellium had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellium

In other news, SVP Ludovic Piquier sold 1,000 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,114,305.41. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Jarrett sold 4,716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $157,797.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $514,447.50. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,536. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellium from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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