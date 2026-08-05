Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $361,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 16,964 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $289.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,290.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $332.65.

View Our Latest Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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