Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,333 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,155 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Universal Health Services worth $66,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:UHS opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.08 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.35 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.280-23.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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