Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA - Free Report) TSE: RBA during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,191,875 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $210,091,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of RB Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,821 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of RB Global by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RB Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 207,778 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded RB Global from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded RB Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RB Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $127.57.

Read Our Latest Report on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Stein acquired 425 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,825 shares in the company, valued at $188,248.75. This trade represents a 30.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Trading Up 0.1%

RBA stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $888.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from RB Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. RB Global's payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

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