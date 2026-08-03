Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,894 GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of GeneDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 381,725 shares of the company's stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GeneDx by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company's stock worth $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WGS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

Key GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded GeneDx from “strong sell” to “hold,” indicating a less bearish view of the shares, although the rating does not represent a bullish recommendation. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded GeneDx from “strong sell” to “hold,” indicating a less bearish view of the shares, although the rating does not represent a bullish recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: The numerous announcements largely repeat the same legal notice: investors who purchased GeneDx shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026, may apply to lead the lawsuit by August 3. The notices are investor-solicitation releases rather than new operational or financial developments. Rosen Law Firm deadline notice

The numerous announcements largely repeat the same legal notice: investors who purchased GeneDx shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026, may apply to lead the lawsuit by August 3. The notices are investor-solicitation releases rather than new operational or financial developments. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Hagens Berman, Rosen Law Firm, Robbins Geller, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, confirmed or promoted a securities-fraud class action against GeneDx. The lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws and claims that the company made misleading statements regarding acquisition performance and related business prospects. Hagens Berman class action notice

Several firms, including Hagens Berman, Rosen Law Firm, Robbins Geller, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, confirmed or promoted a securities-fraud class action against GeneDx. The lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws and claims that the company made misleading statements regarding acquisition performance and related business prospects. Negative Sentiment: One notice links the allegations to an asserted 49% stock decline, citing a reported $51 million acquisition expectation followed by a $31.2 million write-off within roughly 12 months. These allegations have not been proven in court, but the litigation creates potential legal costs, reputational risk, and uncertainty for shareholders. Kahn Swick and Foti class action notice

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $7,881,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,367,164 shares in the company, valued at $143,441,186.40. The trade was a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 533,758 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $20,208,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,761,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,425,836.88. This trade represents a 16.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and have sold 19,135 shares worth $1,128,499. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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