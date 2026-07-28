Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,650 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Carlisle Companies worth $63,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $76,626,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,582,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $6,783,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $340.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $346.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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