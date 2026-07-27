Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,540 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 108,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GE Aerospace worth $148,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock worth $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $353.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $341.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.64. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $261.71 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The company has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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