Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 368,193 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $116,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,285,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,947,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8%

BMY stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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